Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added her record 47th goal in the third. The eight-time world champion is third overall behind former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser with 86 and Jayna Hefford with 83. Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also each scored twice for the five-time defending champion United States. Earlier, Laura Zimmerman scored in overtime to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia. In the night quarterfinals, Canada faced Germany, and Finland met the Czech Republic.