Heat is set to give the Stateline a break following weekend storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat recently has been unforgiving, however the end of the muggy weather is near. Showers and thunderstorms could develop Sunday ahead of a cooler pattern next week.

One more hot and humid day:

Summer 2021 continues the theme of hot and humid weather for one more day. The average high last Monday through Friday was 90°. The forecast average high for the next five days is a much cooler 84°. This is still above average, but after a stretch of 90s, we will happily take it.

Temperatures slowly cool through the upcoming work week.

Sunday brings the last 90° for the next seven days. High temperatures to wind down the weekend top out into the upper 80s outside of Rockford and lower 90s likely within Rockford. Dew points remain elevated, so expect heat index values to be near 100° during the middle of the afternoon.

Showers and storms develop Sunday:

Heat and humidity are a classic combination for shower and thunderstorm development. Some weather models keep the Stateline dry, but with an approaching cold front Sunday evening, expect some storms to pop. Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and frequent lightning, but severe weather does not look likely. A few storms may get gusty, but winds should generally remain below severe limits.

A few showers or storms are possible Sunday. Coverage should remain hit-or-miss.

The best chance for thunderstorm develop does look to remain south of I-88, but keep an eye to the sky even across far Northern Illinois. Storms should diminish after sunset Sunday, which leads to a cooler and quieter weather pattern for next week.

Cooler weather returns next week:

Following Sunday's storm chances, a return to more seasonable weather is ahead. Highs for the upcoming work week fall back into the lower and middle 80s, which is still slightly warmer than where highs should be.

Cooler temperatures are possible through the first ten days of September.

Looking at the 8 to 14 day outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, slightly cooler temperatures look likely through the first ten days of September.