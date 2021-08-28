Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Amherst 29, Medford Area 14
Aquinas 41, Luther 8
Athens 36, Owen-Withee 0
Badger 26, Milton 14
Baldwin-Woodville 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Baraboo 44, Madison East 6
Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8
Belleville 35, New Glarus 6
Belmont 42, North Crawford 0
Berlin 46, Wautoma 6
Big Foot 27, East Troy 18
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Brodhead/Juda 35, Evansville 0
Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6
Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14
Cambridge 61, Deerfield 42
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Catholic Memorial 44, Antioch, Ill. 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 32, Sheboygan Falls 21
Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18
Clayton 29, Wausau East 28
Clinton 16, Edgerton 13
Columbus 42, Platteville 6
Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19
DeForest 40, Stoughton 14
Durand 38, Prescott 23
Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 13
Ellsworth 20, West Salem 14
Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Florence 14, Algoma 6
Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3
Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13
Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6
Glenwood City 15, Barron 8
Grantsburg 34, St. Croix Falls 27
Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13
Greenwood 17, New Auburn 16
Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0
Highland 28, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Hilbert 42, Randolph 6
Homestead 23, Arrowhead 22
Howards Grove 16, Valders 6
Hudson 29, River Falls 28
Hurley 38, Ashland 12
Iowa-Grant 26, Riverdale 14
Janesville Parker 28, Beloit Memorial 7
Johnson Creek 67, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6
Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Kenosha Tremper 26, Milwaukee King 24
Kettle Moraine 68, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 30
Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13
Kiel 30, Ripon 13
Kingsford, Mich. 45, Green Bay East 6
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 80, Random Lake 6
Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19
Lakeland 21, Tomahawk 6
Lodi 38, Delavan-Darien 0
Luck 47, Northwood/Solon Springs 20
Luxemburg-Casco 43, Seymour 0
Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6
Markesan 14, Laconia 8
Marshall 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14
Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Menomonie 29, Holmen 9
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 54, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 6
Milwaukee Lutheran 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 22
Mishicot 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12
Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7
Nekoosa 22, Adams-Friendship 0
New Holstein 48, North Fond du Lac 6
New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0
New Richmond 33, Somerset 14
Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8
Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6
Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20
Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0
Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6
Oconomowoc 33, Menomonee Falls 7
Onalaska 34, McFarland 14
Oostburg 17, Lomira 15
Peshtigo 47, Northern Elite 8
Pius XI Catholic 28, Saint Thomas More 20
Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0
Port Washington 15, Pewaukee 7
Portage 56, Whitewater 0
Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8
Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7
Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25
Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13
Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14
Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0
Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22
Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6
River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
River Valley 32, Lancaster 8
Royall 6, Fall River/Rio 0
Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20
Shell Lake 46, Washburn 0
South Milwaukee 40, Wauwatosa East 39
Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0
Spooner 31, Lac Courte Oreilles 8
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6
Stevens Point 43, Superior 0
Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0
Three Lakes 32, Gillett 0
Turner 41, Saint Francis 13
Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0
Union Grove 41, Williamsville, Ill. 18
Unity 19, Amery 18
Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14
Waterloo 40, Westfield Area 0
Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7
Watertown Luther Prep 7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6
Waunakee 34, Middleton 31
Waupun 22, Menominee Indian 20
Wausau West 14, Merrill 0
Wausaukee 30, Sevastopol 6
Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31
Webster 28, Clear Lake 6
West Allis Nathan Hale 14, Waukesha South 12
West Bend East 9, Sheboygan North 0
Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Westosha Central 40, Woodstock North, Ill. 20
Winneconne 20, Omro 19
Wisconsin Lutheran 30, Waukesha North 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma/Pepin vs. Bangor, ccd.
Hortonville vs. West De Pere, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Kewaunee vs. Menominee, Mich., ppd. to Aug 28th.
Loyal vs. Neillsville/Granton, ppd.
Marshfield vs. Slinger, ccd.
Menasha vs. Neenah, ppd. to Aug 28th.
New London vs. Denmark, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Notre Dame vs. Bay Port, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Pacelli vs. Turtle Lake, ccd.
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Parkview/Albany, ccd.
Pittsville vs. Cadott, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Shawano vs. Marinette, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Stanley-Boyd vs. Marathon, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Viroqua vs. Brookwood, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Chilton, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/