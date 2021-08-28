Fred VanVleet hosts annual backpack giveaway

ROCKFORD(WREX)—Rockford's hometown NBA star Fred VanVleet hosted his annual backpack giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway took place at his alma mater, Auburn High School.

People were able to stop by and grab a backpack and school supplies for their kids as the school year approaches.

VanVleet says it's important for him to give back to his community.

"After I've gone off and did my thing, I still think its important to come back a couple of times of the year and show face and also put up some money to give back in certain areas," said VanVleet.

This is the third year the giveaway has been hosted.