Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 5:26PM CDT until August 28 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois…
Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 730 PM CDT.
* At 526 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, and an
additional inch of rain may occur over the next hour as
thunderstorms redevelop over the same area. Flooding of fields and
low-lying roadways is expected to occur.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Harvard, Poplar Grove and Capron.
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.