Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

11:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning that it’s “highly likely” an Islamic State affiliate will try another attack in Afghanistan. The State Department has urged all American citizens to leave the vicinity of Kabul’s airport immediately, citing in its early morning warning a specific, credible threat. Biden has vowed to expand a U.S. air campaign against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bomb attack at the airport last Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. The president’s deadline for evacuating Americans and others from Afghanistan is Tuesday.

Associated Press

