Widower’s death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart is being remembered as kind and thoughtful but haunted by the loss of the woman he loved. Funeral services were Friday for Antonio Basco, who died of cancer on Aug. 14. His wife, Margie Reckard, was among 23 people who were fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019. Reckard’s 2019 funeral drew thousands of people from as far away as California after Basco said he was alone and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years. Visitors to Basco’s funeral amid a resurgent pandemic included a hospice worker who cared for him and a retired Army veteran who never met Basco.