The muggy and sometimes stormy pattern ends this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We have two more days of the hot and muggy weather, then a different pattern kicks in for a while. We likely get one more round of storms before the cooler and drier weather kicks in.

Hot weekend:

We have two more days of hot and humid weather before the pattern changes up.

The weekend resembles the week that we just had: mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Saturday keeps a mostly sunny sky going, with dry weather throughout the day. Temperatures inch up a couple more degrees, leaving us in the middle 90s. When combined with the humidity, conditions feel like the low 100s by the afternoon. As you did all week, take it easy and drink lots of water! Saturday night doesn't provide much relief, as conditions only cool into the middle 70s.

Sunday jumps up to 90 degrees, but should be slightly cooler than Saturday. As a result, the heat index only hits the middle 90s, rather than the 100s like Saturday. Either way, have a cool spot in mind to escape the heat at times.

If both days hit the 90s, that would be 6 days in a row in the 90s, which is one of our longer stretches of 90 degree weather this summer. Big changes in the heat occur heading into next week.

Last round of storms:

As the weather switches from hot and humid to more comfortable weather, storms may bubble up during the transition. A cold front sweeps into the Stateline by Sunday evening, and likely sparks storms ahead of it.

Strong storms are possible Sunday evening as cooler air arrives.

For now, severe weather is not likely, but strong storms are a possibility. We may get gusty winds, heavy downpours, and a lot of lightning with the Sunday storms. If you head thunder, head indoors immediately. The storms likely head in during the early evening, and exit after sunset.

Once they leave, the weather changes up plenty next week.

Cooler for a while:

Next week ditches the heat, humidity, and storm chances, and leaves us with comfortable weather for a while.

Monday cools to the middle 80s, with the humidity dropping through the day. We should see mainly sunny conditions to kick off the week.

Temperatures and the humidity drops in a big way going into next week.

Tuesday drops to the low 80s, and temperatures may stay right there throughout the week. Tuesday, for now, is the only day with a slight chance for rain. Whatever is left from Hurricane Ida may bring a little moisture our way, but those showers likely stay to our south.

The rest of the week remains sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. An early look at the holiday weekend shows upper 70s ahead, so even cooler weather moves in. The Labor Day weekend also looks dry from start to finish, but keep in mind we are still around 10 days out. Conditions may still change a little, so stay tuned throughout next week!