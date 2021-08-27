Police: Illinois brothers say mother, sister buried in yard

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities plan to excavate a suburban Chicago backyard after two adult brothers found living in what police call a “hoarder home” said they buried the bodies of their mother and sister there. Police say excavation equipment was arriving Friday morning at the residence in Lyons. The investigation began Thursday after officers conducting a wellness check found the two-story home filled with items and waste. Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion told WLS-TV that one of two brothers who lived there told officers their mother and sister had died and that he and his brother had buried their bodies in the backyard.