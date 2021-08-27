Mexican parents use injunctions to get kids vaccinated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18. In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the risk for minors. That is despite the 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 18 in Mexico to date. About 15 parents have won the injunctions and got their kids shots, as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes Monday.