Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the following

areas, in northwest Illinois, Carroll and Jo Daviess. In Iowa,

Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Linn.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* Heavy rains are taking place over northeast Iowa early this

morning. Some of this activity may drop south into locations north

of Highway 30 prior to sunrise, resulting in a heavy rain

possibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&