90 pupils freed in northern Nigeria after 3 months; 1 died

MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — Overjoyed families awaited reunions Friday with 90 young children who had been held captive by gunmen for three months in northern Nigeria as the state’s governor vowed to pursue the kidnappers. One of the children taken in May died during the ordeal and four others are receiving medical treatment, officials told reporters. The children — some as young as 5 — have been transported to Minna, the capital of Niger state. Gunmen on motorcycles had attacked the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state in late May. Authorities initially said that 136 students had been taken but revised that figure to 91, including the pupil who died in captivity.