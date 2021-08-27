Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts

TIRANA, Abania (AP) — Albania is housing its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at Tirana’s international airport at 3:20 a.m. Friday carrying 121 people, including 11 children. It was not clear whether this was the first flight after the two suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops on Thursday. Albania’s foreign minister says the evacuees will be allowed to stay for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.