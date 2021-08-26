US diplomat: Security threat at Kabul airport ‘imminent’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, says the security threat at the Kabul airport is credible and urgent. He spoke Thursday to ABC News. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as many as 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan may still await evacuation, as concerns of a terror attack targeting Kabul’s airport grow in the airlift’s final days. New European warnings of an immediate threat Thursday came after a U.S. security alert, urging Americans to stay away from certain gates at the airport. Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the country ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for withdrawing troops.