ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early morning shooting Thursday in Rockford leaves one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston St.

Details on the shooting are still limited, but police say when they arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man dead inside.

The man died from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made.