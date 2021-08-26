Storms and heat build up for a couple more days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of this week's stormy and muggy weather pattern is in sight. We have a few more days to go before the weather switches up for a while.

Storm chances:

Our storm chances remain low through Friday night, but keep an eye on the sky just in case. There is a slight chance that showers and storms in Iowa slide into the Stateline through this evening. The rain looks to be losing steam as they get closer to us, so we likely remain dry.

Storms are possible early Friday, with a slight chance Friday night and Sunday evening.

A better chance for storms arrives early Friday morning. A line of storms could sweep in around sunrise, with downpours, lightning, and strong winds. However, a few models keep the rain just to our north, so don't plan on a washout for Friday morning just yet.

Flash flooding is a risk in a few spots, if storms are able to track over the same spots repeatedly.

There is a risk for flash flooding from these storms in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties, so a Flash Flood Watch is in effect to highlight where and when the risk may occur. Any storms in the Stateline exit by mid-morning.

The rest of Friday looks to stay dry, at least through the afternoon. There's a slight chance that storms return in the evening, but those would remain spotty if they do bubble up. There will be plenty of dry spaces in between the isolated storms.

After Friday night, we may get a long stretch of dry weather. Friday night through Sunday morning should stay quiet. A cold front moves in Sunday night, and could spark scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Once the shower chances end Sunday night, we may not see rain for a while.

A long stretch of dry weather may set up throughout next week. Sunny weather is in the forecast, for now, depending on how a tropical system pans out during the middle of next week. We may get a little moisture from that system if it comes near us, which would boost our rain chances.

Hot Friday and Saturday:

The heat climbs a little more before going away after Sunday.

The heat builds up a little further the next two days. Friday and Saturday rise into the low 90s, and both afternoons feel like 100 degrees due to the humidity. As you've done all week long, drink lots of water and take it easy in the heat!

Sunday cools slightly and into the upper 80s. The heat index hits the middle 90s, which is slightly down from Saturday. The end of the weekend looks to be the end of the hot and humid stretch. Both temperatures and the humidity drop plenty, at least early in the week.

Look for highs in the low to middle 80s through at least Thursday. We might cool further by next weekend, which would leave us in the upper 70s for the holiday weekend.