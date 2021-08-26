Rep. Dave Vella test drives hybrid electric bus for RMTD 50th anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mass Transit District continued its celebration of 50 years in the Forest City by having a state representative test drive one of its new buses.

Rep. Dave Vella (D) Machesney Park learned the ins and outs of operating one of RMTD's new hybrid electric buses from seasoned driver Patricia Wilkins.

After a few practice laps, he drove the bus from RMTD's Lyford Road location to its downtown headquarters with some passengers on board.

Rep. Vella praised the members of RMTD and employees' hard work over 50 years.

"Taking an opportunity to do a 'Dave on Duty' and spend some time with one of our local officials is just another one of those celebrations along the way," RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe said.

Rockford Mass Transit District also provides service to Loves Park, Machesney Park and Belvidere.