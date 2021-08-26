New mosaic towers in Downtown Rockford installed Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer youth program Spark unveiled new mosaic towers Thursday in Downtown Rockford.

The towers sit on the corner of south main and cedar street right across from Embassy Suites.

The three tower themes are "The Bees Knees," "From Sea to the Sun," and "Native Elements."

The group was mentored by nationally recognized mosaic artist Susan Burton and the students all appreciated her words of advice.

"She really encouraged us to put our creativity into the work so it could be something we were all proud of while being something beautiful to look at with her technical skills," Juwayria Zahurullah, SPARK! member said.

All of the SPARK! Summer Programs are free and open to all.