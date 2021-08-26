Freeport construction company receives national praise for its use of solar energy

FREEPORT, Ill. (WREX) — A Freeport construction company is receiving praise for being one of the fastest growing private companies in America and its use of solar energy.



Fosler Construction Company made the annual INC Magazine 5000 list coming in at 445.



The list represents the most successful companies within independent small businesses. Other names on the list include Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft and more.



The president of Fosler Construction says when the company made the move to solar power he didn't expect this result.

"Transitioning a company over to solar a few years ago, we had no idea that we would grow at this pace or that this was even possible," says Paul Fosler.



The company recently launched in New York to meet the demand for solar in the Northeast.