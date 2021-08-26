Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Superior National Forest officials say dozens of homes, cabins and outbuildings have been destroyed in northeastern Minnesota as the state’s largest wildfire continues burning uncontained. Twelve homes or cabins and 57 outbuildings have been lost in the Greenwood Lake fire that has consumed 34 square miles of forest land. An additional three homes or cabins have been damaged. Thousands of the torched acres belong to a North Carolina family that is now questioning whether it did enough to mitigate fire risks, as the drought-stricken forest had been already weakened by an outbreak of spruce budworm, which decimated the area’s balsam fir trees and created a tinderbox.