Beloit College track star sets sights on 2024 Paralympic Games

BELOIT (WREX) — Running is a way of life for Aaron Holzmueller. His whole family runs either for sport or for fun with Holzmueller's dad set to take on the Chicago Marathon this year.

Aaron is marking milestones of his own as a senior at Beloit College. He's already set records for the 400 and 1500 meter runs for his age group in US Adaptive Track and Field. He added his name to yet another line in the record books this past spring when he shattered the previous mark for the 800 meter run by a minute. Holzmueller didn't even realize he was making history when he crossed the finish line.

"I felt like I was really going hard at the very end," Holzmueller said. "I knew my time was a personal best, but I didn't realize it was a record or anything until the end."

His coach Brian Bliese says he recognized Holzmueller's talent, drive and spark from the moment they met on campus. Holzmueller has cerebral palsy, but he has never let it change the way he approaches running or training which Bliese says is an inspiration to the team, and what keeps him coaching after 40 years in the sport.

"The reason I continue to coach is because of people like Aaron," Bliese said. "Aaron makes me a better coach."

The 800 meter run currently isn't on the event list for the 2024 Paralympic Games, but some believe it will get added. If that's the case, Holzmueller is expected to be invited to participate.