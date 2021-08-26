Australian mourns beloved aunt with heart-shaped love ewes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian farmer unable to attend his aunt’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions has paid his respects by arranging dozens of sheep in the shape of a love heart. Ben Jackson’s farm is in New South Wales while the funeral for his beloved Auntie Deb was in Queensland state. Both states are under lockdowns due to an ongoing virus surge. Jackson found that feeding his pregnant ewes in a pattern caused the animals to line up in the same shape. Drone-shot video of the ewes munching barley while unwittingly expressing affection for Jackson’s aunt was shown at her funeral this week.