Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are slipping following a charge on Wall Street which drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.6% on Thursday. Benchmarks in South Korea, Australia and Shanghai fell. Investors are awaiting more clarity on Chinese regulatory reforms and their impact on the technology sector. They are also looking toward the Federal Reserve’s annual convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins Thursday. Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched all-time highs, with both indices gaining 0.2% on Wednesday.