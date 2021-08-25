McMahon goes deep in 10th, Rox split long twinbill with Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 and split a doubleheader. The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning. The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long — 4:18 — as the teams combined to play 17 innings. McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer.