Stillman Valley gears up for Byron in week one

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Despite a few COVID-19 cases in Stillman Valley's football program, the Cardinals still plan on playing Byron this Friday if all goes as planned. The two rivals will raise money for the Shriner's Hospitals for Children at the game, using the platform of the game for a good cause. They're hoping for a nice crowd that's ready to donate money.

"I think just getting back out on the field in front of what we hope is a big crowd," Mike Lalor said of getting back to the fall season. "It was a little strange in the spring playing in front of just a handful of people. It didn't quite have the atmosphere as normal. I just hope we can get there and get a full season in and get things a little closer to what they used to be."

The players who return are amped up to begin what they hope is a full nine game schedule with the potential for playoffs.

"All I can think about all week is just the game," senior linebacker Patrick Hickey said. "I'm really excited for it. That's all that's on my mind so we'll see how it goes."

Lalor and Byron head coach Jeff Boyer have built a friendship over the years. Lalor has coached Stillman Valley since Boyer was a player at Byron. With Boyer approaching a decade as Byron's coach, the rival coaches have a mutual respect for one another.

"We've gotten to be pretty close friends trying to navigate ourselves through the COVID situation," Lalor said. "We talked before that sometimes too when they made the state finals, preparations for that. We're very, very intense rivals on the field but off the field we've become friends and have great respect for one another."

Boyer knows all Lalor has accomplished over the years. Boyer has maintained a standard of success at Byron since taking over in 2012.

"They've obviously won five state championships and had a runner-up finish," Boyer says. "We wanted our program to be in that same position as well. You're just striving to get to where they've been. Coach Lalor is a great guy. We talk almost daily to be honest about it. As a coach, I try to run a program pretty much like Stillman Valley does."

The respect will give way to competition Friday night in Byron, as the rivals try to take the early lead in the conference race.