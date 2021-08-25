Rockford non-profit installs 125 solar lights in Coronado-Haskell neighborhood

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For more than a year Jeremiah Development has worked to install solar lights at 125 homes in the Coronado-Haskell neighborhood.

Funding for the project came from the Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago County. The non-profit worked alongside the Coronado Haskell Neighborhood Association and the City of Rockford Community Action Agency.

Volunteers home the motion sensing lights on the exterior of homes will not only help to brighten the neighborhood, but give homeowners peace of mind.

"It's just to open up and brighten up the neighborhood so everyone can feel and safe and comfortable in the neighborhood," says Nitro Starling with Jeremiah Development. "It makes me feel good just to see people smile and just coming out and doing the work and serving the community is awesome."

Resident Jorge Miguel Lopez had lights installed at his home, and loved the effort so much he decided to get involved. Lopez helped volunteers install the final lights on homes.

"We absolutely loved the blessing we had to get free lights in our household," says Lopez. "You can be the good around everywhere. You can shine just like the sun, everywhere."