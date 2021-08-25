Rockford, Loves Park libraries receive grants to make upgrades

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two libraries in the Stateline will be receiving upgrades after being awarded grants.

Sen. Steve Stadelman announced North Suburban and Rockford Public Library Districts each were awarded grants totaling more than $325,000 combined.

“Libraries are valuable resources for many who need the resources, technology, and educational opportunities they provide,” Stadelman said. “During a time of increased reliance on technology for work, school and everyday life, libraries really stepped up to help – especially for people who have less access to high speed internet and other resources at home.”

Libraries will use the grants from the secretary of state’s office to help fund new services and products, such as audiobooks, adult programming, dual language materials and more.

The $329,308.51 received by two local library districts is part of $18.1 million in grants awarded to 638 public libraries across the state. For more than 40 years, the Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Program has helped public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

The Rockford Public Library will receive $225,484.73 while the North Suburban Public Library District will receive $103,823.78.