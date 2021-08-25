Skip to Content

Palestinian shot by Israel in Gaza border clashes dies

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say a Palestinian man has died of a bullet wound suffered during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza border fence over the weekend. The Hamas militant group identified the man, 32-year-old Osama Dueij, as a member of its armed wing. Dueji died after he was shot in the leg Saturday during a violent demonstration on the border. Palestinians say Israeli gunfire wounded 41 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head. An Israeli sniper was also critically wounded when he was shot in the head at point blank range.

Associated Press

