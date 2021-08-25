Oregon looks to compete in Big Northern Conference

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon will try to make a move up the Big Northern standings this year, as the Hawks bring back their usual physical style of play. The Hawks bring back some talent from last year's team that only got to play a few games, and they like where they stand heading into week one.

"Going into week one, it's just those pregame jitters hoping that you got everything covered," head coach Nick Schneiderman said. "Offensively, I think we're starting to click. Last week at the end of the week I think we started to gel. Defensively, coach [John] Bothe has the defense this year. His knowledge of putting the guys in the right spot at the right time and the terminology he uses really allows the kids to understand their position and their job."

That understanding will give the players a familiar feel heading into a season in which they only had a few months to recover from last season.

"I'm really excited to get back out there with all my friends and all the other seniors in a new year, a slightly normal year, so we're just really excited to get back out there," senior running back and cornerback Issac Reber said.

Even though it's only been a few months since they last took the field, the players are chomping at the bit to get back out there for a new season.

"I'm just ready to go at it again," senior running back and linebacker Daniel Dominguez said. "Especially coming back from the spring season. I'm just ready to go back at it and start hitting."

The Hawks will get the chance to start hitting again when they face Dixon Friday night.