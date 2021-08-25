NW Indiana man convicted in slayings of woman, her son, 13

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been convicted of fatally shooting a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son in their home during a 2019 robbery. A Lake County jury convicted 41-year-old Darren “Duke” Taylor of Hammond on Monday of two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery and two counts of robbery. Police say Taylor shot 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her son, Lavell Edmond, in the head at close range in their Gary home in March 2019, The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Taylor’s co-defendant, 22-year-old Nelson Gaines agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of assisting a criminal.