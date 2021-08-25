Skip to Content

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Delivering another blow to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legacy, New York’s brand-new governor is acknowledging that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office says almost 55,400 people have died of the coronavirus in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from about 43,400 that Cuomo reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office. Cum

Associated Press

