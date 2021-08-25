Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified” decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations. Algeria cited a series of alleged hostile acts for the cutting of ties when it announced the decision on Tuesday,. The Moroccan ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Morocco “categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts” underlying the move. Morocco and Algeria are allies of Western nations, and their break in relations could complicate diplomacy in the region and beyond. The two countries are important in the fight against extremism in the nearby Sahel region. Saudi Arabia called on the two countries to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy,