Local church gives 2,000 backpacks to local elementary schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One local church raised 2,000 for Rockford Public School students in need.

The City First Church "Pack the Bus" initiative supplied backpacks filled with school supplies to five area elementary schools.

Donations from the church and community helped provide all of the items for the students.

City First Church commits to being a beacon of hope in the community.

The church always aims to do more for the community each year.

"It's heart warming, but it's also a little heartbreaking," City First Church Serve Director, Dakota Peoples said. "To see how big of a need it is in the community that the need is so great, but I am just grateful that as a church we get to meet so many tangible needs in the community."

School starts for RPS students on September 2.