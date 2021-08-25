Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker says he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joins Georgia’s Republican Senate race. He was a football star at the University of Georgia and has former President Donald Trump as his cheerleader. But Walker is untested as a politician and it remains to be seen what voters will make of his troubled personal history. If Walker wins the GOP nomination, his challenge of Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022 would be historic, featuring two Black men in the heart of the Deep South. Walker’s first statement as a candidate Wednesday says he’s lived the American Dream, but it’s slipping away for many people.