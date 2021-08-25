GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Hononegah prepares for Harlem, first game at Kelsey Field since 2019

ROCKTON (WREX) — Friday night's home game for Hononegah is more than just a season opener.

"Last year we never even got a home game against a team," said Indians' senior quarterback Isaac Whisenand. "So that makes it extra special, just because we get on our home field for I think the first time in at least my varsity career."

As players step on the field Friday, the emotions will be high when the lights come on.

"Oh it fires me up so much especially for these guys because there's only a couple of us from two years ago that had that experience of playing under the lights," said Hononegah junior offensive lineman Jacob Klink. "So besides me, Clay (Walls) and Bryce Goodwine this is their first time so I'm hoping they come out with that same energy."

Just a few months ago, Bryce Goodwine helped the Indians baseball team get to state, and he'd love to help Hononegah's football team reach the top as well.

"Just seeing how fun it was and how capable it is, really, for a small school like us to go big places but we definitely want to get past the second round this year," said Goodwine, who is now a senior. "We haven't done it in a long time. Every year that's obviously our goal but I think this year we can do it."

Hononegah and Harlem are close, as the rivalry stems right down the road.

"I think the familiarity and the fact that they're so close to us," said Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman. "I think that brings a little bit of competition there so whoever gets bragging rights for the season."

Harlem enters the season as the defending NIC-10 champions after winning the conference title in the shortened spring season. That included a big comeback win over Hononegah on Harlem's way to the title. The Huskies know they have to be ready to play their best in week one.

"It's the raw talent right out of the gate," Harlem senior Adrian Palos said. "Whoever comes to play is going to end up with the win. My last three years on varsity it's been nail-biters. My first two years we lost and last year we came out with the win. Hopefully this year we come out with the win as well."

The proximity of the schools and the way they've built consistent programs always makes this a game to circle when the football schedules are released.

"We're two programs that are very similar," Harlem head coach Bob Moynihan said. "They do things the right way and that's what we're striving to do."

Bragging rights are already on the line, along with the early pole position in the NIC-10 race, as Harlem and Hononegah go head-to-head in our first Friday Night Football Game of the Week of the new season. Kickoff is set for around 7:15 in Rockton. We'll have in-depth highlights on the season's first edition of Friday Night Football at about 10:15 p.m.