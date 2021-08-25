Afghan under watch in France convicted for trip into town

PARIS (AP) — A French court has handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence to an Afghan evacuee who failed to respect restrictions placed on him because of indirect links to the Taliban. The man was among five such evacuees confined to a hotel with family members. He was arrested Monday, days after his arrival in France. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who ordered the surveillance, has said one of the men admitted belonging to the Taliban and had helped in the evacuation of the French Embassy in Kabul. That man remained in the restricted zone. By Wednesday night, France had evacuated more than 2,000 Afghans and more than 100 French from Afghanistan.