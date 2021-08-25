Creative Services & Marketing Director

WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, Illinois is looking for an experienced, energetic individual to market its station on multiple platforms.

The Creative Services and Marketing Director is the driving force behind the National Murrow and Emmy® Award-Winning WREX brand. Your creative storytelling will entertain, inform, and engage our viewers alongside a team of producers dedicated to making our station stand out from the rest. From concept to post-production, this is your opportunity work with a talented group of people to tackle the daily writing, shooting, editing and graphic design challenges of marketing our NBC and MeTV content for on-air and digital.

Applicants should have knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite. Marketing experience is preferred.

This position requires a relevant communications degree and/or at least 5 years of professional experience.

Since the job requires use of company vehicles, this offer is subject to approval by conducting a background check. New hires must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodation or other applicable law).

Paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan along with the full suite of insurance benefits.

WREX is proud to a part of Allen Media Broadcasting. Throughout AMB, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking.

Visit https://allenmediabroadcasting.com/careers for links to all stations and opportunities.

Contact:

Send resume to:

Ed Reams, General Manager

10322 Auburn Road

Rockford IL 61103

ereams@wrex.com