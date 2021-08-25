Boylan soccer shuts out Jefferson to start NIC-10 play

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan showed that it should be a force in the NIC-10 this season, knocking off Jefferson 5-0 to start NIC-10 play. The defending conference champion Titans scored twice in the first half to build an early lead, then scored 3 goals in the final 12 minutes to put it away.

Boylan started the scoring with set piece. Taylor Sowell's free kick landed perfectly for Victor Ibarra to corral it and score less than four minutes into the game. The Titans struck again just about six minutes later, when a corner kick challenged by Jefferson's keeper and Boylan's George Fey landed in the back of the net.

Boylan's 3rd goal came with just about 12 minutes to play in the game, as Jack Bonavia scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-0. The Titans scored two more late goals after Jefferson got a red card, leaving the J-Hawks with ten players to finish the match. Alyas Fritz pitched a shutout in net for the Titans.