Tunisia’s president extends decree giving him full power

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister and freezing parliament. President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time the Tunisian Constitution allows for such special measures. Instead, he issued a decree late Monday saying that exceptional measures would remain in place “until further notice.” Saied did not give a reason for his action but said he would address the nation in coming days. The president moved to consolidate power on July 26 following nationwide protests against worsening social and economic conditions exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus.