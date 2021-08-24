SupplyCore awarded new metals contract worth up to $900 million

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford supply chain integrator and small business federal defense contractor has been awarded a new contract worth up to nearly $1 billion.

SupplyCore has been awarded a maximum $900,000,000.00 indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States (CONUS) and worldwide via Container Consolidation Points within the CONUS.

Through this contract, SupplyCore will be responsible for supplying various types of metal products to authorized customers, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

Products supported under this contract include, but are not limited to: aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, copper, brass, and other industrial items.

“SupplyCore is pleased to expand into the Metals TLS program,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We have served U.S. military customers since 1987 and look forward to increasing our support to our troops and federal agencies for their mission critical projects.”

This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a two (2) year base contract with two (2) eighteen-month option periods. This contract is a multiple award contract and all requirements will be competed amongst three companies.