Storms and heat develop several more times this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We may get a repeat of the busy weather from Tuesday afternoon and evening again. While the heat may not be as high and the storms may not be severe, be ready for both a few more times this week.

Storm chances:

Storms may develop again a couple more times through the middle of the week. Wednesday has a chance for rain and storms in the morning. Once we get beyond noon, the chances decrease to slight throughout the afternoon. Overall, be ready for storms early, then check your weather app during the afternoon, just in case.

A marginal risk for severe weather sets up south of US 20. Stay alert for storms capable of damaging winds and large hail.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather when we have storms tomorrow. A portion of the Stateline is under the risk, mainly for wind and hail. You don't have to alter your plans, but know that severe weather is possible.

Spotty showers and storms may be possible each day through Sunday. Our best chances for dry weather, for now, look to be between Friday and Saturday. That may chance, so monitor the forecast closely as we go throughout the week. For now, Thursday and beyond may avoid the chance for severe storms.

The weather pattern may dry out and settle down by early next week when cooler and drier air moves in for a while.

High heat:

The high heat and humidity we felt Tuesday sticks around through the end of the week. Thankfully, Tuesday looks to be the hottest of the week. At times during the afternoon, the heat index was above 110° for a few spots. We won't have to deal with that again, but hot weather is still in play for a while.

Temperatures stay near or into the 90s until early next week. We may not see relief from the humidity until that point either.

Wednesday jumps back into the low 90s, and feels like 100 degrees with the humidity. While not as hot as Tuesday, Wednesday does get close. Take it easy and drink lots of water for another day.

Thursday and beyond stay either at or a little below 90 degrees, so we get slight relief from the heat. The heat index stays in the middle 90s through Sunday, so you'll have to watch yourself with the heat for a while.

A cold front should come through Sunday night, dropping the weather back down into the low 80s. We may not stay there for long, but at least we get a couple days away from the high humidity and heat.