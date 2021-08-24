Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:47PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Orfordville, or near Brodhead, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, South Beloit, Milton, Evansville, Clinton,

Footville, Tiffany, Hanover, Avalon, Afton, Shopiere, Emerald Grove,

Johnstown Center, Foxhollow, Leyden and Lima Center.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.