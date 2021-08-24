Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:07PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

extending from just west of Dubuque to north of Cedar Rapids. These

storms were moving to the east-southeast around 30 mph. Strong winds

were occur well out ahead of these storms.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Iowa City, Maquoketa, Tipton, West Branch, Mechanicsville, Stanwood,

Coralville, North Liberty, Mount Vernon, West Liberty, Savanna,

Wilton, Kalona, Lisbon, Solon, Tiffin, Lone Tree, University Heights,

Preston and Riverside.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 230 and 278.

Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 7.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for

northwestern Illinois…and east central Iowa.