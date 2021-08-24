Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:27PM CDT until August 24 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:27PM CDT until August 24 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 726 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Paddock Lake to Tower Lakes to Roselle to near
Naperville, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington
Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des
Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates,
Oak Park and Downers Grove.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.