Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:27PM CDT until August 24 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 726 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Paddock Lake to Tower Lakes to Roselle to near

Naperville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington

Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des

Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates,

Oak Park and Downers Grove.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.