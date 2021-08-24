Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:58PM CDT until August 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Rockton to near Byron to near Rock

Falls, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of

producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe,

Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount

Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry

Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.