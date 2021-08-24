Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:58PM CDT until August 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:58PM CDT until August 24 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of Rockton to near Byron to near Rock
Falls, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of
producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe,
Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount
Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry
Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.