Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:54PM CDT until August 24 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with these thunderstorms.

This warning was issued primarly for the damaging outflow winds

ahead of the storms. There will be additional thunderstorms behind

this initial surge, that do not produce strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for

northwestern Illinois.