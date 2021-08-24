Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:53PM CDT until August 24 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Updated
Last updated today at 10:56 pm
5:53 pm Weather Alerts

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still
possible with these thunderstorms.

This warning was issued primarly for the damaging outflow winds
ahead of the storms. There will be additional thunderstorms behind
this initial surge, that do not produce strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
northwestern Illinois…and east central Iowa.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content