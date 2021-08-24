Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:49PM CDT until August 24 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 5:49PM CDT until August 24 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Durand to near Polo, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Carroll and eastern Stephenson Counties, including the
following locations… Albertus Airport, Rock Grove, Winneshiek,
Dakota Dornink Airport, Stephenson County Fairgrounds and Lake
Summerset.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.