Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 4:17PM CDT until August 24 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Western Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa…

Eastern Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Sherrill to near Bernard, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Sageville around 420 PM CDT.

Zwingle around 425 PM CDT.

La Motte around 430 PM CDT.

St. Donatus around 435 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Bellevue, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine and Massbach.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.