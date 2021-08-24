Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 4:08PM CDT until August 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 4:08PM CDT until August 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Holy Cross to near Bankston to near Bernard,
moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near…
Dubuque, Centralia and Bernard around 415 PM CDT.
Asbury and Sherrill around 420 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Durango, East Dubuque, Sageville and Menominee.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.