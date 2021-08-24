Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 4:08PM CDT until August 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Holy Cross to near Bankston to near Bernard,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Dubuque, Centralia and Bernard around 415 PM CDT.

Asbury and Sherrill around 420 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Durango, East Dubuque, Sageville and Menominee.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.